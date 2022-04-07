Andhra Thief Gets Stuck on His Way Out After Burglary, Cops Arrive to ‘Help’

It wasn’t the first heist for Papa Rao, who broke into a temple in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh through a small opening in the wall and successfully stole a few silver ornaments. But when he tried to exit through the same window as stealthily as he had entered, he was trapped. Stuck at the waist and unable to get out, he called for help and was noticed by workers on a nearby farm, who were also unable to help him.

It was the police who had to come to rescue, opening the temple and moving him out of the window from inside, before taking him into their custody. The bizarre incident happened near Jadupudi village of Kanchili mandal on Tuesday, 5 April.