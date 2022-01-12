Thief Caught Red-Handed After Cooking Khichdi in the Middle of Burglary

Assam thief caught in the middle of burglary cooking Khichdi.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
A lot of burglars are caught for the most bizarre reasons, some that make us doubt their commitment towards their profession altogether. On one hand, there are thieves who lose 10 kgs in 3 months to be able to go through a small space in order to rob someone, and on the other, there's people like this man.
A thief was recently caught in Guwahati, Assam after he took a break in the middle of robbing a home to make himself some Khichdi. According to reports, the thief started cooking at night, and neighbours found out about his presence in the house. They quickly alerted the police and that is how he was caught.
The official handle of Assam Police also gave a funny twist to this while sharing the news on Twitter and wrote, "The curious case of a cereal burglar! Despite its many health benefits, turns out, cooking Khichdi during a burglary attempt can be injurious to your well being. The burglar has been arrested and @GuwahatiPol is serving him some hot meals.
Users on Twitter were amused by the news, and some even appreciated the way Assam Police shared it with a tinge of humour. Here are some reactions:
We hope the cops at least let him finish his hard-earned meal before arresting him.
