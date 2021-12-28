Vikram Misri, Former Envoy to China, Appointed Deputy National Security Advisor

India's former envoy to China Vikram Misri was on Monday, 27 December, appointed as the Deputy National Security Advisor of India in the National Security Council Secretariat.
He has served in various capacities in Ministry of External Affairs, including in the office of external affairs minister. Misri has also served as the private secretary to three prime ministers of India.
He was the private secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi from May 2014 – July 2014.
Misri will report to National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.
He will succeed Pankaj Saran, who retires from office on 31 December. Rajinder Khanna and Dattatray Padsalgikar are also serving as deputy NSAs.
Misri was succeeded as Ambassador to China by Pradeep Kumar Rawat, a 1990 batch IFS officer, earlier this month.
