Vaishno Devi: Online Booking, Decongestion Steps Taken After Stampede Kills 12

Meanwhile, a high-level inquiry has been ordered into the stampede at the shrine.

The J&K Government has invited the people to share facts, statements, or electronic evidence regarding the incident that took place on New Year Day.

According to officials, the stampede was triggered by the heavy influx of devotees on New Year's, and occurred outside the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine.

Over 27,000 pilgrims had visited the cave shrine in Katra on Saturday, while over 15,000 visited on Sunday till 6 pm, news agency PTI reported, citing officials.