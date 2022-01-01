Vaishno Devi Stampede: 12 Dead, 14 Injured at Shrine In J&K; PM Modi Condoles

At least 12 pilgrims were killed and over 14 injured in a stampede at Jammu and Kashmir's Mata Vaishno Devi shrine on Saturday, 1 January.

According to officials, the stampede was triggered by the rush of devotees on New Year, and occurred outside the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine.

"All the injured have been taken to hospital," Mukesh Singh, the Additional Director General of Police told news agency PTI.