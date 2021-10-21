Uttarakhand Rains: Death Toll Rises to 64, Amit Shah Conducts Aerial Survey

Home Minister Amit Shah, along with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, conducted an aerial survey of the affected region on Thursday, 21 October.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Pushkar Singh Dhami)
As incessant rains continued to batter Uttarakhand, 64 people have been reported dead and more than 11 others are missing. Home Minister Amit Shah, along with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, conducted an aerial survey of the affected region on Thursday, 21 October.
"64 deaths, more than 11 people missing so far. One of the two missing trekking teams located. Roads cleared in Nainital, Almora, Haldwani. Power stations to resume operations soon. Mobile network restored in 80% of the state," Union Minister Shah was quoted as saying by news agency ANI after the survey.
"There has been no tourist casualty so far due to heavy rains in Uttarakhand. More than 3500 people were rescued and more than 16,000 precautionary evacuations were done. 17 NDRF teams, 7 SDRF teams, 15 companies of PAC, more than 5000 police personnel deployed," he further shared.
The home minister also conducted a high-level review meeting with officials of the state and the Centre over the flood situation in Uttarakhand.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur also assured CM Dhami of help over the phone.
Visuals emerging from Uttarakhand show large areas inundated by gushing rainwater, which has inflicted heavy damage to the houses, trees, and infrastructure in the region. The heavy rains are likely to subside from Thursday, as per Indian Meteorological Department.
Teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed to conduct relief operations in the flood-hit state, in addition to the police.
"Rs 4 lakh compensation will be given to the families of the deceased. Those who lost their houses will be given Rs 1.9 lakhs. All possible help to be extended to those who lost their livestock," Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has stated.
Meanwhile, pilgrimage to the Himalayan temples of Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri resumed on Wednesday as weather conditions improved.
(With inputs from PTI)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)