Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: What Have Courts Been Doing about Dams?

It is not yet clear whether there is a link between the devastation in Chamoli, Uttarakhand on Sunday, 7 February, and the long line of hydro-electric power projects in the state.

However, as the fallout from the disaster continues, it is important to note that questions over the impact of these projects and their connection to such disasters have been raised in the past – including in the Supreme Court of India and the Uttarakhand High Court.

Moreover, not only have the courts appointed committees to examine these questions, they have also imposed stays and moratoriums on hydel projects and dams in the state.