Uttarakhand: 5 Navy Mountaineers, 1 Porter Missing After Avalanche in Mt Trishul

Rescue operations are underway by a team of the Indian Army, Air Force, and the State Disaster Response Force.
As many as 5 mountaineers of the Navy and 1 porter were reported missing on Friday, 1 October, after they got caught in an avalanche near the peak of Mount Trishul in Uttarakhand's Bageshwar district.

Meanwhile, 10 mountaineers have been reported safe.

A 20-member team of mountaineers from navy the had left for an expedition to the 7,120 m tall Mount Trishul about two weeks ago, news agency PTI reported. The group reportedly met with the snow accident at 5 am on Friday, as was reported by the adventure wing of the navy at 11 am.

A team from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM), led by its principal Colonel Amit Bisht, has initiated a search operation in the avalanche-hit area, PTI reported, citing an NIM statement.

Rescue operations are also being undertaken by a team of the Indian Army, Air Force, and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

Colonel Bisht, speaking to The Times of India, said, "Search teams have spotted the bodies of 3-4 missing mountaineers near the avalanche-hit Trishul peak from air."

He also indicated that members of the ground team, air force officers, and Garhwal scouts, are undertaking a search mission at the site of the accident.

(With inputs from PTI and Times of India)

