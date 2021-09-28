100 Chinese PLA Soldiers Breach Uttarakhand’s Barahoti, Damage Bridge: Report

The Barahoti ridge is connected to Joshimath where Indian Army and ITBP have camps to counter any PLA operations, while ITBP monitors the nearly 350 km border in Uttarakhand, part of the Line of Actual Control.

Officials acknowledged that activities of PLA troops have increased in the region over the last few months.

Another official was quoted as saying, "Earlier also several attempts were made by PLA to infiltrate the Barahoti area. Additional troops have been deployed in the central sector now," Economic Times reported.

Meanwhile, activity at the Chinese air base near Barahoti has also been flagged by Intelligence agencies.