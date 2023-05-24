'Western Clothes Against Our Culture': UP Temples Put Up Posters On 'Dress Code'

Shri Balaji Maharaj Temple in Muzaffarnagar was the first temple to issue a notice regarding a dress code recently.

On 16 May, a post by the Balaji Temple Committee went viral on social media, which banned devotees, especially girls and women, from wearing "indecent" clothes on the temple premises.

Elaborating on this move by the temple administration, the legal advisor of the temple, Alok Sharma, told the media that "today, youngsters enter the temple wearing any (kind of) clothes. It is indecent to come to the temple wearing such clothes, due to which other devotees in the temple get upset."