How A Neighbour 'Uncle' Abducted, Raped And Killed 9-Year-Old Child In Ghaziabad

The 9-year-old's family was struck by grief and trauma over her loss. But they were also in a state of shock and disbelief over the act having been committed by a neighbor— one whose family they have had relations with for generations.

“I knew his grandfather really well, we used to work together in the fields decades ago. Even though I didn’t have anything to do with him (Kapil) personally, there was an implicit trust because of the decades’ old ties with his family,” Huma’s grandfather told The Quint.

"The police took him away. But if I ever meet him, I will ask him why did you do this? What did we ever do to you? I can't make any sense of this," he added.

Kapil’s house is barely a hundred feet away from the 9-year-old's. “She must have seen him passing by often. So there is some sense of familiarity she would have had with him,” her grandmother said.

"If kids this age wouldn't play, what else will they do? And they were playing just a few feet away from our home. There is no way we could have known this would happen," the grandmother added.

Aarefa shared an age gap of just a little over a year with Huma, and so the two were very tightly knit. From going to school together and playing with each other, to sleeping next to one another—there was hardly any hour they would spend apart. “She was my best friend,” Aarefa said.