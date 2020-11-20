14, Including 6 Children, Die in Road Accident in UP’s Pratapgarh

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed senior officials to reach the spot and provide assistance to the victims.

14, including six children died in a road in UP’s Pratapgarh | (Image: IANS)

At least 14 people died after a vehicle collided with a truck on the Prayagraj-Lucknow highway in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district late on Thursday, 19 November, news agency ANI reported.

The deceased included six children.

Expressing grief over the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed senior officials to reach the spot and provide assistance to the victims, his office said.

A compensation of Rs 2 lakh has been announced to the next of the kin, The Indian Express reported.