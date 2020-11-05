‘No One Can Throw Anyone Out’: Nitish Kumar on Yogi’s CAA Comment 

“If an intruder tries to invade Indian Territory then the government will try to keep him out,” Adityanath had said.

Bihar is entering its final phase of voting, and two allies – the Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath – have come face-to-face over the latter’s comment on the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Adityanath made a ‘vow’ recently of "throwing intruders out" and this seems to have miffed his counterpart in Bihar who dubbed the remark as "faltu baat" (nonsense).

Addressing a rally in Kishangarh, Kumar said, “Some people are spreading propaganda and talking rubbish. Who will throw whom out of the country? No one has the power to throw anyone out in this country, as everyone belongs to India. We've always created an environment of harmony and tried to unite everyone."

Speaking about how he has always worked towards harmony, he said, “Our aim is that when everyone stays together peacefully and in harmony, that is when this country will develop and move forward.”