UP Cop Suspended Over Death of 3 Women Who Consumed Poison During Police Raid

On 3 May, an FIR was lodged against Mahak Singh's 24-year-old son Prince, under Section 366 (kidnapping, abducting, and inducing woman to compel her marriage) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), after Prince and Kantilal's 22-year-old daughter had reportedly gone missing together.

According to The Indian Express, Kantilal and his family are Dalits and Singh is an OBC, who belongs to the iron-smith caste.

On Tuesday night, the Chhaprauli Police arrived at Prince's home but nobody opened the door. Thereafter, the police made their way into the house through the roof of their neighbours' house and started to look for the man. However, only Prince's mother and sisters were home.

Amid their alleged torture by the police, the woman and her daughters allegedly consumed poison. Following this, they were rushed to Chhaprauli's CHC Hospital and subsequently, in a serious condition, to Meerut's Subharti hospital.

Mahak Singh had said that he would end his life if no action was taken. The family was also refusing to perform the last rites until a case was registered against the station incharge and others. The villagers had staged a protest demanding action against the accused.