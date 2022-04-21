UP Officials Demolish ‘Illegal’ Structure of SP MLA Roshan Lal in Shahjahanpur

Another BJP MLA who had joined the SP before elections, Brijesh Prajapati, has also been served a notice by the Banda Development Authority (BDA) asking him to explain the illegal construction of his house.

Revenue officials on Wednesday also paid a visit to former BJP minister Swami Prasad Maurya, who is now with the SP.

The administration warned Maurya that if he does not vacate and demolish the illegal construction on his own within 15 days, the same will be demolished by the BDA and the minister will have to bear the cost.