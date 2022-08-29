16 People Booked for Offering 'Mass' Namaz at Home in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad

"Scores of people assembled at the house of two local villagers in Dulhepur village in Chhajlet area without any notice and offered prayers. They had been cautioned in the past not to indulge in such a practice at home, following objections from neighbours belonging to another community," Superintendent of Police Sandeep Kumar Meena said.

The case had been filed on the complaint of a local named Chandra Pal Singh.

"They are trying to begin a new tradition by offering mass namaz at home via a maulvi, which we are against. We want peace to be maintained in the village," Singh said.

Meanwhile, the police has begun their investigation and is searching for the accused.