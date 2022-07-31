Lulu Mall Namaz Controversy: Local Court Grants Bail to All Six Arrested

Six People were arrested for offering Namaz at Lucknow's Lulu Mall.
Six people who had been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police for offering Namaz inside Lulu mall in lucknow, have been granted bail by the Court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate.
The six accused who have been granted bail are Mohammad Adil, Mohammad Sayeed, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Atif, Mohammad Rehan and Mohammad Luqman.
The arrests were been made after CM Adityanath on Monday directed the administration to act tough against elements “hell-bent on vitiating the atmosphere” in the state.
The police had booked these people under sections 153A (1), 341, 505, and 295A of the Indian Penal Code.
A video of people offering namaz at Lulu Mall had surfaced on social media on 13 July.
Some members of the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha staged a sit-in protest at the gate of Lulu Mall on 14 July.
Shishir Chaturvedi, who claimed to be the national spokesperson of the Mahasabha, had alleged that people belonging to a particular community were being allowed to offer prayers inside the mall.
The mall, belonging to Abu Dhabi based Lulu group, was inaugurated by Adityanath earlier this month in presence of senior party leaders.
The mall authorities should also allow Hindus and other religions to offer prayers inside the mall, he had said.
