Uttar Pradesh: Imam Arrested, Another Man Booked Over Posts on Israel-Hamas War

Maulana Suhail Ahmed was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday, 13 October for allegedly posting in favour of Palestine on social media amid the Israel-Hamas war.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
Two people, including a maulana, were booked by the Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday, 13 October, for alleged "inflammatory" posts in support of Palestine amid Israel's war with Hamas.
The accused persons have been identified as Maulana Suhail Ahmed and Atik Chaudhary. While Ahmed has been arrested, Chaudhary is absconding.
Details of the case: The police alleged that the accused, who are residents of Haiderganj, tried to instigate a particular community by posting in favour of Hamas and Palestine on WhatsApp and Instagram.
