In a First, Man Gets 5-Year Jail Term Under UP's Anti-conversion Law

In a first, a court in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, awarded five years imprisonment to a 26-year-old man under the state’s anti-conversion law for allegedly abducting a 16-year-old girl from another community in April last year.

The girl was later traced on the basis of information revealed by the man, Afzal, after his arrest. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on Afzal, who is a driver by profession.

This is the first conviction in the state under the anti-conversion law, Additional Director General, Prosecution, Ashutosh Pandey, told The Indian Express.

Afzal, who hails from Sambhal and was out on bail, was taken into custody on Friday, 16 September, after the court held him guilty.