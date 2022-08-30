Cop Charged for Raping Mother of Rape Survivor in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj

The woman said that Haji Sharif outpost incharge Anup Kumar Maurya asked her to meet on the police lines regarding the probe in her daughter's case.

Following this, the police official brought the woman to his official residence and allegedly raped her.

The woman then lodged a complaint with Superintendent of Police (SP) Anupam Singh, who launched an investigation in the matter.

Maurya was subjected to a medical examination and was subsequently charged for raping the woman.