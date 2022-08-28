Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Two Men Arrested, Juvenile Detained For Rape of 15-Yr-Old in MP's Khargone

Two Men Arrested, Juvenile Detained For Rape of 15-Yr-Old in MP's Khargone

The incident took place on 25 August following which the police arrested two men and detained a minor boy.
PTI
India
Published:

A still from an anti-rape protest. Image used for representational purposes.

|

(Photo Courtesy: PTI)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>A still from an anti-rape protest. Image used for representational purposes.</p></div>

A 15-year-old girl, belonging to a scheduled tribe, was allegedly raped by two persons in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, police said on Sunday, 28 August.

The incident took place on 25 August following which the police arrested two men and detained a minor boy, they said.

In a police complaint registered late Friday night, the Class 8 student said she had gone out with a minor boy, who was known to her, Deputy Inspector General, Nimar range, Tilak Singh said.

Also ReadThe System That Silences Rape: Tracking 4 Sexual Assault Survivors in UP's Banda

Later, two men, including a medical shop owner, also joined them, he said quoting the complainant. Two of them allegedly raped the girl and later dropped her near her residence, he said.

The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

Further investigation into the case is underway, he added.

Also ReadMan Arrested for Allegedly Raping 21-Year-Old Woman on Moving Train in MP

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT