Two Men Arrested, Juvenile Detained For Rape of 15-Yr-Old in MP's Khargone

A still from an anti-rape protest. Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo Courtesy: PTI)
A 15-year-old girl, belonging to a scheduled tribe, was allegedly raped by two persons in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, police said on Sunday, 28 August.
The incident took place on 25 August following which the police arrested two men and detained a minor boy, they said.
In a police complaint registered late Friday night, the Class 8 student said she had gone out with a minor boy, who was known to her, Deputy Inspector General, Nimar range, Tilak Singh said.
Later, two men, including a medical shop owner, also joined them, he said quoting the complainant. Two of them allegedly raped the girl and later dropped her near her residence, he said.
Further investigation into the case is underway, he added.