Gorakhnath Temple Attack: Accused Abbasi Was on UP Police ATS' Watchlist

Days after the attack on PAC personnel deployed at Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur, investigating agencies are yet to come out clear on the motive behind the incident involving an IIT-Mumbai alumnus Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi as the main accused.

On Sunday, 3 April, Abbasi was taken into custody after he attacked the PAC personnel stationed outside the Gorakhnath Temple with a sharp weapon while raising religious slogans, the police said.

An FIR under IPC section of attempt to murder and other relevant sections has been registered.

If sources are to be believed, apart from a sickle, which is the weapon used in the attack, a laptop, extremist literature, and dubious financial transactions are among other things that have been recovered during the search at his Gorakhpur residence.