UP: FIR Filed After Video Shows Crowd Raising Slogans, 1 Atop Mosque in Ghazipur

Ghazipur Police on Monday, 4 April, registered an FIR against unidentified persons for raising slogans and climbing atop a mosque in Gahmar village in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district.
(Photo: Video screengrab)
A video of the incident has also been shared on social media, in which the group can be heard singing raucously and raising religious slogans, while a youth is visible waving a saffron flag on top of the mosque's roof as well.
SP Ghazipur Ram Badan Singh told The Quint that the incident took place on 2 April and while no arrests have been made yet, they have identified the person who climbed atop the Jama Masjid as a 14 to15-year-old boy.
Residents of Gahmar village were participating in the ‘Ram Kalash Yatra’, which is taken out every Hindu New Year, when the incident occurred, police said.
Police also said that the situation in the village after the incident was peaceful.
On the same day, hundreds of people dressed in saffron outfits, carrying flags of the same hue and raising slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram' were caught on camera standing in front of a mosque in Chhattisgarh and singing loudly.
The incident took place on a road that passes through Luthra Sharif Dargah in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh. However, locals have said that no scuffle or any conflict occurred over the incident.