Uttar Pradesh: One Killed, Three Injured in Ayodhya Durga Puja Pandal Firing

One person was killed and three injured when assailants opened fire inside a Durga Puja pandal in Ayodhya's Faizabad Kotwali area, according to the police.
(Photo used for representation only)
One person was killed and three injured when assailants opened fire inside a Durga Puja pandal in Ayodhya's Faizabad Kotwali area, according to the police.
SSP Ayodhya Shailesh Pandey said that assailants arrived in two motorbikes at the Neel Godam puja pandal on Wednesday night and opened fire at the victim, Manjit Yadav, who died on the spot.
Two minor girls and a youth sitting beside him received bullet injuries and are being treated at a local hospital. Both have been referred to KGMU Trauma Centre in Lucknow.
Commotion broke out inside the pandal after the incident and the assailants left their bikes and fled the scene.
Both the bikes have been seized and one suspect has been apprehended and is being interrogated.
Four teams have been set up to work out the incident at the earliest.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)