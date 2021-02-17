US Lawyers Write to Biden, Seek Intervention Over Farmers’ Protest

Over 40 civil and human rights lawyers of South Asian descent have penned a letter to US President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and other prominent US leaders, addressing the ongoing farmers’ protests in India. They have expressed grave concerns highlighting that the Narendra Modi-led government has been repressing peaceful dissent by the use of “violence, unlawful detention and censorship”.

The letter, shared by The Wire, called upon US intervention to condemn these actions, asking India to “respect the constitutional rights of protesters”, and to provide “messages and actions of solidarity aligned with the demands of the farmers”.

The letter stated that the farm laws were “rushed through a pandemic without adequate debate or any consultation with key stakeholders, including the farmers, to the benefit of a few corporate interests”, and the “undemocratic process led to a nationwide mobilisation”, which has become India’s largest protest in recent history.