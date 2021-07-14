Quarantine Norms Leave US, Canada-Bound Indians Stranded at Belgrade Airport

Over 200 Indians, majority of whom are students stranded in Belgrade, waiting at the airport to be sent to their respective destinations.
photo courtesy: twitter/@RealNick05
Indians were left stranded at the Belgrade airport as the Serbian government imposed a mandatory seven-day quarantine for people flying in from India amidst the coronavirus pandemic in the country.
The new quarantine rule came into effect on Friday, 9 July. V
A Twitter user shared videos and images of the situation at the airport, seeking help from the Indian Embassy in Serbia. Around 205 Indians have been stuck at the Belgrade airport.
Replying to the Twitter user, the Indian Embassy laid down their plan to help out those stranded at the airport.
The Embassy has made travel arrangements for Indians through Lufthansa Airlines. 120 passengers were supposed to depart on Monday, 12 July, while arrangements for the other were made for 13 and 14 July. They have taken to social media to ask the travellers to stay put at the airport and ensured that their PCR test would be conducted soon. The tests started on 12 July, a day after the social media post went viral.
Serbia had become a popular halt for Indians travelling to US and Canada after the two countries imposed a direct travel ban from India and requires for a third party (country) COVID-19 negative report. Students have borne extra travel costs already and the new requirements not only make them late for school but also increases their expenses due to the quarantine requirements.
The law has equally impacted Indians travelling to Serbia. Chess player Kabir told the TOI of his plans to reach Serbia on 16 July for his matches the next day. "Just a few days before I was scheduled to leave, fresh quarantine conditions have been imposed," he told the newspaper, adding that he fears missing out on his first match.
(With inputs from the Times of India and Business Standard)
Published: 14 Jul 2021,11:20 AM IST