UP Woman Accidentally Shot by Cop in Head Dies During Treatment

A woman was accidentally shot in the head by a police official in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district on 8 December, died during treatment on Thursday, 14 December.

The victim was rushed to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College immediately after the incident and was receiving treatment there for about a week.

What happened? The shocking incident, which occurred at the Kotwali Nagar Police Station, was caught on CCTV camera. The woman had purportedly come to the police station for passport verification and was seen standing next to the inspector's desk along with an associate.

A few seconds later, a police official handed a pistol to one of his colleagues, identified as Manoj Sharma.