UP Woman Accidentally Shot by Cop in Head Dies During Treatment

The shocking incident, which occurred at the Kotwali Nagar Police Station, was caught on CCTV camera.
A woman was accidentally shot in the head by a police official in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district on 8 December, died during treatment on Thursday, 14 December.
The victim was rushed to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College immediately after the incident and was receiving treatment there for about a week.
What happened? The shocking incident, which occurred at the Kotwali Nagar Police Station, was caught on CCTV camera. The woman had purportedly come to the police station for passport verification and was seen standing next to the inspector's desk along with an associate.
A few seconds later, a police official handed a pistol to one of his colleagues, identified as Manoj Sharma.
Police official suspended: Meanwhile, the police official who fired the bullet has been suspended and a criminal case lodged against him.
"At Kotwali Nagar police station, a woman standing nearby was injured due to a bullet fired from the pistol of Inspector Manoj Sharma for unknown reason and orders were given to register a case and suspend the accused Inspector with immediate effect, legal proceedings were initiated,” the Aligarh Police said.
However, the police are also reportedly trying to trace Sharma, who is on the run. A non-bailable warrant has been issued against the absconding Sharma, along with a bounty of Rs. 20,000 on his head.
