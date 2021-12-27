UP: Kanpur Businessman Piyush Jain Who Stashed Over Rs 257 Crore Arrested

Kanpur businessperson Piyush Jain was arrested by central agencies on Sunday, 26 December, on charges of tax evasion. Surendra Kumar, Goods and Services Tax joint commissioner (Kanpur), told PTI that Jain is likely to be taken to Ahmedabad from Kanpur for further action.

Cash worth over Rs 257 crore was found during Income Tax raids conducted at the house, factory, office, cold store, and petrol pump linked to Jain in Kanpur, Kannauj, Mumbai, and Gujarat on Thursday, 23 December.

According to an India Today report, documents relating to 16 expensive properties were found during the raid at his house. Four of those properties are in Kanpur, 7 in Kanauj, 2 in Mumbai and 1 in Delhi. Two properties were also traced in Dubai. In addition, several kilograms of gold was seized from his house.