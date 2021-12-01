UP Dalit Family Murder: Upper Caste Accused Held for Older Case Lodged by Family

Four members of a family, categorised as belonging to a SC, were found dead at their home in Prayagraj on the morning of Thursday, 25 November. Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: iStock / Altered by Aroop Mishra / The Quint)
Previously accused in the murder case of a Dalit family living in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, four individuals, belonging to an upper caste were arrested on Monday, 29 November, in a different case of alleged harassment and assault filed by the family in September, The Indian Express reported.
This came hours after the police cleared the names of all 11 upper caste members accused by the kin of the killed Dalit family in the FIR. In a subsequent development, a young labourer, belonging to a 'lower' caste was arrested for the murders.
As per the police, the man was arrested for 'not cooperating in the probe' and on the basis of a hateful text message. Identified as Pawan Saroj, he had sent a "I hate you" message to one of the deceased hours before her death. He was also allegedly stalking the killed woman.
A First Information Report (FIR) on the charges of murder and gang rape, as well as sections under the SC/ST Act and POCSO Act was registered against 11 persons by the Prayagraj police. However, the sections of POCSO Act were removed from the case after the girl was determined to be an adult.
Relatives of the family alleged that a girl, who is among the deceased, was raped before the murder and accused a neighbouring 'upper caste' family of the crime. Later, Prayagraj ADG Prem Prakash confirmed that the woman was sexually assaulted.
As per reports, the two families had been involved in a property-related tussle.
According to the relatives of the victims on Friday, 26 November, the family's pleas had gone unheard and the local police provided protection to the feudal neighbours, pushing for a compromise.
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)
