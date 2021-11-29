UP Dalit Family Murder: Police Arrest Labourer, Scrap POCSO Act Charges

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, 28 November, Prakash said that the 23-year-old Dalit man, identified as Pawan Saroj, had sent a "I hate you" message to the deceased woman hours before her death. He was also allegedly stalking her.

Addressing the view that the murder was an act of caste-based violence, as asserted by the kin of the deceased, he said, "He is a 'bhatta' labourer, belongs to the community of his co-workers. So Dalit oppression claims have been found wrong so far. If his accomplices are from general or other caste, then these Sections will be there."