Unnao: Third Girl Now ‘Stable’, Kanpur Hospital Suspects Poisoning

The third victim in the Unnao tragedy - in which three Dalit girls who were found unconscious by villagers, and two have died already - is reported to be stable.
The hospital is considering this to be a case of suspected poisoning, reported ANI, citing the PRO of Regency Hospital.
ANI, on Friday, 19 February, quoted the PRO of Regency Hospital, Kanpur, where the 17-year-old is presently admitted, as saying that she is stable and responding to treatment.
The PRO also said that she can now move her hands and legs and they are trying to gradually decrease her ventilator support.
SUSPECTED POISONING
Paramjeet Arora, PRO, Regency Hospital reportedly said to ANI that they are considering the case to be of suspected poisoning and that they have sent some test samples to King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow.
LAST RITES OF THE DECEASED
The last rites of two teenage Dalit girls who were found dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao were carried out amid heavy security in Asoha on Friday, 19 February. The two girls were buried in their agriculture fields in the presence of senior officials and large number of police personnel, PTI reported.
According to IANS, family members said that as per tradition, the mortal remains of unmarried girls are not cremated but buried.
According to India Today, the father of one of the deceased girls had to be taken to the hospital as he lost consciousness after seeing their bodes.
BACKGROUND
Two Dalit girls, aged 13 and 16, were found dead on their family’s field in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district on Wednesday, 17 February.
Another 17-year-old Dalit girl was found at the same spot in a critical condition.
UP Police on Thursday, 18 February, filed an FIR against unknown persons on charges of murder and attempt to hide evidence, upon the complaint of the family.
