Homecoming: US Returns 105 Antiquities to India in Historic Repatriation

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's State Visit to the US from 21 June to 23 June, an event unfolded as American authorities repatriated 105 antiquities spanning several centuries back to India.

The repatriation ceremony took place at the Consulate General of India in New York and witnessed the presence of India's Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Consul General Randhir Jaiswal, and officials from the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.