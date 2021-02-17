‘Due Protection Given to Women’: Irani on Ramani-Akbar Case Order

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Wednesday, 17 February, said that due protection has been given to women and the protectors of law can take action based on their statements, in response to a Delhi trial court verdict acquitting journalist Priya Ramani in a criminal defamation case by former Union Minister MJ Akbar.

"I have stated this before, due protection has been given to women and the protectors of law can take action based on their statements," Irani was quoted as saying by NDTV at a press conference, after the judgment in the case.

The court acquitted Ramani in the defamation case by Akbar over the sexual harassment allegations levelled against him during the #MeToo movement.