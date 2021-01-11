Union Min Shripad Naik Injured in Accident; Wife, Assistant Die

Union Minister Shripad Naik was injured and his wife, Vijaya Naik, died on Monday, 11 January, after the car they were traveling in met with an accident in Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka.

According to news agency ANI, they were en route to Gokarna from Yellapur in Karnataka when the incident took place.

The personal assistant of the minister also died in the accident, Uttara Kannada SP Shivprakash Devaraju was quoted as saying.