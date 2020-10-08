Ram Vilas Paswan’s Demise is a Personal Loss, Tweets PM Modi

Lok Janshakti Party founder and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday evening. Paswan was 74 years old and breathed his last in a Delhi hospital. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed remorse over his death. “I am saddened beyond words. There is a void in our nation that will perhaps never be filled. Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji’s demise is a personal loss. I have lost a friend, valued colleague and someone who was extremely passionate to ensure every poor person leads a life of dignity,” tweeted PM Modi.

Paswan’s son and LJP chief Chirag Paswan tweeted about his father’s demise. “Now you are not in this world but I know you will always be with me wherever you are. Miss you Papa,” tweeted Paswan in Hindi.

Political Leaders Express Grief Over Paswan’s Demise

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed grief over the death of Ram Vilas Paswan. “Death of Ram Vilas Ji has created a huge void in Bihar state and national politics. His death is a personal loss for me. In this hour of grief, God bless his family and supporters,” Rajnath Singh tweeted.

President Ram Nath Kovind offered condolences. “The country has lost a visionary leader with the death of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. He is counted among the most active and longest serving MPs. He was a public servant voicing the disadvantaged sections and constantly struggling for the marginalised,” tweeted President Kovind.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi offered condolences to Paswan family. “The news of the untimely demise of Ram Vilas Paswan ji is sad. The poor-downtrodden lost a strong political voice today,” tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor retweeted Chirag Paswan’s tweet and said: “I had enormous respect for your father and enjoyed his affection. His passing is a loss not only for you but for the nation and for all of us who had the privilege of crossing his path. As you rightly said, now he is always with you,” tweeted Tharoor.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed his condolences and said: “My heartfelt condolences at the passing away of Union Minister & founder of Lok Janshakti Party, Ram Vilas Paswan ji.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a series of tweets said: “In his political life, he always kept national interest and public welfare paramount. His death has created a void in Indian politics,” Shah tweeted in Hindi.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said: “I am personally saddened by the death of Union minister and popular politician Ram Vilas Paswan Ji. His death is an irreparable loss to Indian politics. May his soul rest in peace.”

JD(U) National Secretary Sanjay Kumar Jha said that “the demise of the senior minister, Union Minister Respected Shri Ram Vilas Paswan ji, who left his indelible mark in the politics of Bihar is sad.”

Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that Ram Vilas Paswan was a skilled politician and a true benefactor of the poor, the exploited and the deprived. “Due to his untimely departure, there is a void in Indian politics, which is impossible to complete. God grant salvation to his soul,” tweeted Goyal in Hindi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal offered his heartfelt condolences on the demise of Paswan.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati said that Ram Vilas Paswan was one of the prominent leaders of Bihar. “Deepest condolences to his family and party people,” Mayawati tweeted.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said: “Ram Vilas Paswan was my mother’s neighbour for years and we had a personal relationship with his family. The news of his demise is deeply sad,” tweeted Priyanka Gandhi

Rashtriya Janta Dal leader and leader of opposition in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav said: “Saddened by the passing away of the strong column guardian, Ram Vilas Paswan Ji. “The exploited, deprived, oppressed class will always remember his contribution,” tweeted Tejashwi.

