Prahlad Patel Thanks Kejriwal for ‘Rectifying’ Flag Code Violation

Union Culture Minister Prahlad Patel thanked Arvind Kejriwal for “rectifying his mistake,” days after he accused the Delhi chief minister of using the national flag as a “decoration” in his press briefings.

Patel had written to Kejriwal last week alleging that the flags behind him in his briefings violated the Home Ministry’s flag code since they depicted an enlarged green stripe and less of the white stripe.

In a letter written in Hindi, addressed to Delhi Governor Anil Baijal, Patel said, “Every time Arvind Kejriwal addresses Delhi on live television, my attention is diverted to the national flag behind Kejriwal’s seat,” which to him, “seems against his dignity and constitutional character.”