Caught on Camera: Union Min Ajay Misra Abuses Media on Being Asked About Son

Ajay Kumar Misra (File photo)
Photo: IANS
Minister of State for Home Ajay Misra on Wednesday, 15 December, was caught abusing, misbehaving and lunging at the media on being asked about the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe, which revealed that incident involving the murder of four farmers and a journalist in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri was "premeditated". The video has since gone viral on social media.
Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri in October after being run over by a convoy of cars. Ashish Misra, the son of Ajay Misra, who owned one of the cars involved in the incident, was later arrested under murder charges.
The video was taken when the minister was inaugurating an oxygen plant at the Mother-Child Care Center in Lakhimpur Kheri.
He asked one of the journalists to switch off his phone and asked him if he was mad. Then, he told another journalist to ask if a charge sheet had been filed and go and ask the Special Investigation Team investigating the matter.
A CJM Court on Tuesday, 14 December, accepted the Special Investigation Team (SIT)'s plea and ordered the addition of fresh IPC sections after the probe revealed that incident involving the murder of four farmers and a journalist in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri was "premeditated".
The investigating officer in the case had on Monday requested the addition of Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) among others.
