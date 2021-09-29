Union Cabinet Gives Nod to PM POSHAN Mid-Day Meal Scheme: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday, 29 September, said that the the Union Cabinet has given its nod to the PM-POSHAN scheme, which will provide mid-day meal to students of over 11.2 lakh government and government-aided schools in the country, news agency ANI reported.

As per the minister, the government will spend ₹1.31 lakh crore for the five-year-long scheme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, reportedly chaired his fourth meet with his Union Council of Ministers since the reshuffle in July.

Further, the cabinet approved a Rs 4,400 crore investment in the Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (ECGC) in five years and allowed its listing on the stock exchange through the Initial Public Offer (IPO), ANI reported.

Commerce minister Piyush Goyal added that the investment will aid in bringing about 59 lakh new jobs, including 2.6 lakh jobs in the formal sector.