Union Cabinet Likely to Approve Repeal of Farm Laws on 24 November: Reports

The Union Cabinet is likely to take up the approval of repealing the three farm laws on 24 November, reports said.

As per reports, the Cabinet is expected to discuss the introduction of a new bill during the Winter Session to repeal the three laws.

Earlier on 19 November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the withdrawal of the contentious farm laws that triggered protests by farmers in several parts of India for almost a year.

After the announcement, farmer leaders have indicated that they won't be moving out of the protest sites until the laws are formally withdrawn in the Parliament's Winter Session, which will commence on 29 November.

They have also said that they'd be raising the issue of pending demands with the government.

(With inputs from Hindustan Times)