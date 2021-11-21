Will Write to Modi Over MSP, Withdrawal of Cases: Farmer Leaders After SKM Meet

File photo: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leaders and farmers stage a protest against the central government policies on the first day of the Parliament session, at Delhi-UP border, Monday, 14 September 2020.
Two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the withdrawal of the three contentious farm laws, farmer bodies held a meeting, on Sunday, 21 November, at the Singhu protest site near Delhi-Haryana border to decide the course of action.
After the announcement, the Samyukta Kisaan Morcha had indicated that it would continue to occupy the six protest sites until the legislation is withdrawn in the Parliament's Winter Session.
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait had earlier said that the agenda in the SKM meeting would be to discuss other issues, including the withdrawal of cases against protesters and the issue of farmers' deaths.
“SKM's pre-decided programmes will continue as it is including the Kisan panchayat in Lucknow on 22 November, gatherings at all borders on 26 November and the march to Parliament on 29 November,” farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said after the meeting.
“For a decision on further developments, another meeting of SKM will be held on 27 November. All decisions will be taken on the basis of the situation until then,” he said.
