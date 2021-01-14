Umar Khalid: Despite Court Taking Cognisance, Media Trial Goes On

The judge intervened and said that while they have seized the matter, at this stage he cannot make any comment. He also asked Umar to reach out to his lawyer and add the respective media reports to the application, if he so wished.

“There seems to be a deliberate design to malign me. This has happened many times, that one newspaper writes something and the next day it is word to word the same in another newspaper,” Khalid continued.

Kumar said Umar had two options to deal with the situation, “If you feel aggrieved, there are two ways of dealing with it. One involves your counsel moving applications, which has been done and I will pass legal orders in due time. If you think there is an agenda or vendetta to go against you, you can file separate complaints. I can only issue directions. If there is some malice you want to point out, then you can do that separately.”