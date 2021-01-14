Umar Khalid: Despite Court Taking Cognisance, Media Trial Goes On

In the latest hearing on Umar Khalid’s pleas to find out how the charge sheets with allegations linking him to the Delhi riots are being leaked, the UAPA accused and former JNU student told court that despite the court taking cognisance of the matter the media trial against him continues.
In the hearing on 14 January, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, of Karkardooma Courts in North East District, Dinesh Kumar took note of what Umar Khalid said and fixed the next date of the hearing for 19 January.
The judge asked Umar to be unmuted during the proceedings and asked if he wished to say anything.
Khalid said the adversarial media reports have declared him not only as guilty but as the one who committed the crime. “This has continued to cause me distress and compromises my chances for a fair trial. This has continued despite me bringing it up in your court. Even on the day the court took cognisance of the matter, the next day a prominent daily published a news article on their front page with a headline that said ‘Umar Khalid, Tahir conspired on the riots’. This is despite the fact that my disclosure reads ‘refused to sign’, which means that the police can write anything on such a document. This includes extracts from my statements, which anyway do not have any value in courts, including from mine, Tahir Hussain or Khalid Saifi’s statements.”
The judge intervened and said that while they have seized the matter, at this stage he cannot make any comment. He also asked Umar to reach out to his lawyer and add the respective media reports to the application, if he so wished.
“There seems to be a deliberate design to malign me. This has happened many times, that one newspaper writes something and the next day it is word to word the same in another newspaper,” Khalid continued.
Kumar said Umar had two options to deal with the situation, “If you feel aggrieved, there are two ways of dealing with it. One involves your counsel moving applications, which has been done and I will pass legal orders in due time. If you think there is an agenda or vendetta to go against you, you can file separate complaints. I can only issue directions. If there is some malice you want to point out, then you can do that separately.”
This application is being raised specifically with regard to the leak of the supplementary charge sheet under FIR 101, that investigates the violence in the Khajuri Khas area of northeast Delhi, and is being investigated by Delhi Police Crime Branch.
The application was formally moved on 7 January and brought up in court on 5 January, where Khalid had told the leak of charges, without giving him or his counsels a right of response, is affecting his right to trial. He had said:
This is the second time Umar and his lawyers are moving such an application.
The last time this happened was on 28 November when they moved court under FIR 59 where the supplementary charge sheet, that outlined the alleged role of Khalid, was reported on by several sections of the media. Unable to respond to the allegations by the Delhi Police, in the absence of the charge sheet, his counsels told the court on that he was being subjected to a media trial even then.
Published: 14 Jan 2021,03:31 PM IST