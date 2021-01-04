‘Ask Police How Charge Sheet Was Leaked’: Umar Khalid Tells Court

The Quint has been tracking the aftermath of the communal violence of February 2020 in Delhi and was present at the 4 January hearing as well.

Reacting to the news clippings Umar Khalid told court, "I am saying with absolute dismay that this pattern of media reporting on the charge sheet before the accused get a copy of it is prejudicial to the trial. Please ask the prosecution and the investigating officer how is it that the media is getting a copy of the charge sheet before the accused is. The media says that in my confessional statements (disclosure statements) I have admitted to my role in the riots, how does that make sense when I gave it in writing that I had not signed any statement while in police custody on 4 October. I am well aware that these confessional statements are not admissible in court, but there is an obvious pattern of selected disclosure statements being leaked, so keeping that in mind I request you ask the Investigating Officer how this is being leaked again and again. This is affecting my right to a free and fair trial."