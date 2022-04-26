Ukraine a 'Wake-Up Call' for Europe To Look at Conflicts in Asia: EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Tuesday, 26 April, said that while Europe has been advising Asia to take view of the Russia-Ukraine war in the continent, conflicts have also been occurring in Asia for the past decade and that Europe should take note of them.

Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue, a conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics which is conducted in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs, Jaishankar said, “Quite candidly, we have been hearing for the last two months, a lot of arguments from Europe saying things are happening in Europe and Asia should worry about it because this could happen in Asia."