India Needs Russia's Assistance to Defend Its Borders: Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in an interview that India needs the assistance of Russia to defend its borders and needs to be friends with the "liberal world" too.

Sitharaman was attending the annual spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank in the United States on Friday, 22 April.

In a reference to China and Pakistan, Sitharaman said, "You have a neighbour who joins hands with another neighbour, both of whom are against me. In the context of the Russia-Ukraine war, God forbid, if there are alliances created, India has to be strong enough to protect itself," Sitharaman said in an interview to Bloomberg.