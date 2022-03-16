UK Raised Issue of Oxfam India’s FCRA Refusal With Us: MoS Home Ministry

The government on Tuesday, 15 March, told Lok Sabha that the Government of United Kingdom (UK) had raised the issue of refusal of Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) renewal to Oxfam India in a bilateral meeting.

Minister of State (MoS) Home Affairs Nityanand Rai told Lok Sabha in a written reply to a question, “Government of United Kingdom (UK) raised the issue of status of Oxfam India under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 (FCRA, 2010) during the bilateral dialogue held on 10 February 2022. Status of Oxfam India was shared with the UK side during the dialogue.”

Giving reasons for the refusal, Rai said, “The renewal application of Oxfam India was refused as it did not fulfil the eligibility criteria specified in the FCRA, 2010 and rules made thereunder. Oxfam India has filed an application for revision of refusal order under Section 32 of the FCRA, 2010. The registration, renewal and cancellation of registration is done based on the criteria specified in the FCRA, 2010 and Rules made thereunder.”