SC Declines To Entertain Plea Seeking Extension of Lapsed FCRA of 6,000 NGOs

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 25 January, declined to entertain a plea seeking interim relief to allow the continuation of Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) licences of nearly 6,000 NGOs, which were only valid till September end last year.

The Centre's counsel wondered why a Houston-based association is interested in this matter.

Senior advocate Sanjay Hegde, representing the US-based NGO Global Peace Initiative, stated that there are thousands of NGOs that are doing good work for the society. Global Peace Initiative, an organisation incorporated in the US, has an office in India and Dr KA Paul represents the organisation here.

A bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta representing the Centre, whether he has received any instructions in the matter.