Nirav Modi's Sister Transfers Rs 17.25 Cr to Govt From UK Account

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday, 1 July said that fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi's sister Purvi Modi has "remitted" Rs 17.25 crore to the Indian government from a bank account in the United Kingdom.

Purvi's name was cleared from the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case owing to her help in recovering evidence in the case.

The ED stated on Thursday, "Purvi Modi remitted USD 23,16,889.03 from a UK Bank account to the bank account of the Enforcement Directorate, Government of India. Thus, ED was able to recover approximately Rs17.25 Crore from the proceeds of crime," news agency PTI reported.