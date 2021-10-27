Udaipur Teacher Booked, Fired for WhatsApp Status Celebrating Pakistan's T20 Win

Attari's status, captioned 'we won' in Hindi featured photos of Pakistani cricket players.
Fans in Pakistan are hyped up about the upcoming Indo-Pak cricket match.

Nafisa Attari, a private school teacher from Rajasthan's Udaipur was expelled on Monday, 25 October, after she posted a WhatsApp status celebrating the Pakistan cricket team's win against India in the T20 World Cup.

Attari's status, captioned 'we won' in Hindi, featured photos of Pakistani cricket players, news agency ANI reported.

Having to justify the update on the private messenger app, she stated, "Our family members were divided into two and supported their teams. This, in any way, does not mean that I am supporting Pakistan," The Indian Express quoted.

Following outrage by right-wing groups outside Udaipur's Neerja Modi School, she issued an apology. The apology added that as soon as soon as she realised her 'mistake', she removed the status.

According to DSP Udaipur Mahendra Parik, an FIR under sections 153 B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the city's Amba Mata Police Station.

Meanwhile, students, wardens and staff belonging to two medical colleges in Kashmir were also reportedly booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) after they allegedly raised anti-India slogans and celebrated Pakistan's victory in Sunday's T20 World Cup match.

(With inputs from ANI and The Indian Express.)

