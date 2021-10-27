Udaipur Teacher Booked, Fired for WhatsApp Status Celebrating Pakistan's T20 Win

Nafisa Attari, a private school teacher from Rajasthan's Udaipur was expelled on Monday, 25 October, after she posted a WhatsApp status celebrating the Pakistan cricket team's win against India in the T20 World Cup.
Attari's status, captioned 'we won' in Hindi, featured photos of Pakistani cricket players, news agency ANI reported.
Following outrage by right-wing groups outside Udaipur's Neerja Modi School, she issued an apology. The apology added that as soon as soon as she realised her 'mistake', she removed the status.
Meanwhile, students, wardens and staff belonging to two medical colleges in Kashmir were also reportedly booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) after they allegedly raised anti-India slogans and celebrated Pakistan's victory in Sunday's T20 World Cup match.
(With inputs from ANI and The Indian Express.)