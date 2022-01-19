Two Indigo Planes Avoid Mid-Air Collision in Bengaluru, DGCA Orders Probe

Another official told Times of India that the flights had reached a height of 3,000 feet before a radar controller at Bengaluru airport noticed that they were on the same course.

Both pilots were alerted immediately and the aircrafts quickly swerved in opposite directions to avoid a major mishap.

A total of 426 people were on-board the two flights. While the Bengaluru-Kolkata flight carried 176 passengers and six crew, the Bengaluru-Bhubaneswar flight carried 238 passengers and six crew, as per the NDTV report.

Both the airplanes were Airbus A320 models.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI, and The Times of India)