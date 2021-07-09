Two Cases of Kappa COVID-19 Variant Detected in Uttar Pradesh

After two cases of the Delta plus strain were found in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria and Gorakhpur, two cases of the Kappa variant were found in Sant Kabir Nagar on Friday, 9 July. One of the patients, a 66-year-old man, has died.

Citing an official statement, NDTV reported that the samples returned positive for the Kappa variant at Lucknow's King George medical college.

When asked about the Kappa variant, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad stated cases of this variant were found in the state earlier as well.

"There is nothing to worry about. This is a variant of coronavirus and its treatment is possible," PTI reported, quoting Prasad.

Amresh Singh, head of microbiology department at BRD Medical College, said the patient who passed away had tested positive on 27 May and was brought to the medical college on 12 June.